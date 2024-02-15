Exclusive: Kairos raises $52M for methane detection, led by BlackRock

Methane leak detection startup Kairos Aerospace has raised $52 million as it expands globally and tests new tech.

Why it matters: Methane is a potent greenhouse gas, but sniffing out leaks of the dangerous, odorless, and colorless gas has proved a challenge.

BlackRock led the round.

Catch up fast: Oil and gas companies often use ground sensors, special cameras, and low-level flights to pick up methane leaks. But those methods are inefficient or expensive.

There are services that use satellites to detect leaks, but those tend to see only the biggest plumes.

What's happening: Kairos Aerospace strikes a middle ground: it uses aircraft equipped with gas-detecting spectrometers to fly frequent, higher altitude sweeps over entire oil and gas producing regions.

The startup says the approach balances efficiency and sensitivity, enabling it to quickly spot leaks that would otherwise be missed or go unnoticed for weeks or longer.

State of play: Kairos began raising its Series D last spring, as the Biden administration indicated it would move ahead on rules instituting new penalties for methane leaks from oil and gas infrastructure.

The latest: Kairos held an initial close of the round last week.

Hartree Partners and existing investors DCVC, Climate Investment and Energy Innovation Capital participated.

Kairos refers to the raise as a "first close," because it's considering another $5 million to $15 million investment, CEO Gregg Rotenberg tells Axios.

What they're saying. "We're having internal debate at the board level, given the level of demand-uptick in the first six weeks of 2024," Rotenberg says. "The market seems to have opened up, perhaps more than we expected."

Of note: Kairos can achieve profitability with the $52 million it raised, he adds.

Between the lines: BlackRock's decision to lead the Kairos raise underscores its funds' potential exposure to the Biden administration's new methane leak rules, which will take effect Jan. 1.

"They likely have positions in almost all of our customers or potential customers," Zack Bogue, managing partner of Kairos investor DCVC, says.

What's next: Kairos this spring expects to test a laser device that it would use with its spectrometer. The startup also plans rebrand as Insight M later this quarter.