Your climate tech valentines
We asked climate investors which trends they're in love with — and which they'd love to dump.
- Here are their valentines. Special shoutout to Andrew Beebe, who managed to work the word "slippery" into a question about climate tech.
Sophie Bakalar, Collaborative Fund
❤️ Geothermal, nuclear, green chemistry, construction materials, water and air purification, and any technology that improves efficiency of data centers.
💔 Any products or services that depend on green premiums or corporate ESG commitments.
Peter Barrett, Playground Global
❤️ Proven technologies that don't use the atmosphere as an open sewer.
💔 Direct air capture is a fantasy; no amount of enthusiasm can overcome thermodynamics.
Andrew Beebe, Obvious Ventures
❤️ Nothing gets one warmed up quite like geothermal. It's always been the silent and strong type (24/7), but was overlooked (hiding underground while their solar cousin got all the exposure). People are finally respecting the deep love geothermal has to offer.
💔 The rest of the subsurface world: oil and gas. They were a great hot date for decades, but now they're just sort of tired, dirty, and slippery. A little too explosive.
Yi Jean Chow, Clean Energy Ventures
❤️ Technologies that enable home electrification, from non-conventional heating sources to ways to avoid electric panel upgrades.
💔 Inflexible 'smart' metering. We need better data on residential energy use, and many smart metering initiatives have not been successful.
Amy Francetic, Buoyant Ventures
❤️ Climate + AI, specifically ways to speed discovery of new sustainable materials.
💔 Storing captured carbon in the ocean or mining the ocean floor for minerals.
Jon Guerster, Activate Capital
❤️ Entrepreneurs working on adaptation of our physical and financial infrastructure to climate shocks.
💔 VC dollars funding companies surviving on government subsidies to build out EV supply chains.
Joshua Posamentier, Congruent Ventures
❤️ Software that makes grids smarter, more robust and resilient; more focus on making the decarbonized grid cheaper and not just greener.
💔 Massive grid interconnection queue-stacking that's meant to gamify an already slow process; hydrogen as a transportation fuel for literally any application.
Katie Rae, Engine Ventures
❤️ Climate companies are getting the capital and resources to scale at the pace required to address our most urgent problems.
💔 Big shifts require big ideas, with equally big risks. Time to exit our "haters era."
John Tough, Energize Capital
❤️ That economic growth is aligned with increased labor demand in the energy sector, resulting in new tools to train a new generation of talent.
💔 The narrative that EVs and solar are in a tailspin — both industries are still among the fastest growing in the world. Also generalist investors that briefly came to climate during the market peak of 2021-22.
Jonathan Winer, Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners
❤️ The increased focus on virtual power plants among investors and policymakers.
💔 Skyrocketing energy consumption by data centers.
Bilal Zuberi, Lux Capital
❤️ Carbon-free nuclear power substituting coal and natural gas, combined with low-cost batteries for distributed mobile uses substituting gasoline.
💔 I am unsure if all the meat/seafood substitutes are making a significant dent in the climate fight.
Rick Zullo, Equal Ventures
❤️ Funding market for climate tech is opening up with lots of interest from general and specialized firms.
💔 The IRA roll-out is slower than what it needs to be.