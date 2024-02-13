Software developer Pathways has closed a $2.5 million pre-seed round, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company tracks carbon emissions generated by construction materials at a time when manufacturers are under increasing pressure to meet sustainability mandates.

Context: Buildings are responsible for 39% of energy-related carbon emissions: 28% from operational emissions, from energy needed to heat, cool and power them, and the remaining 11% from materials and construction, according to a report by the World Green Building Council.

Yes, but: The bulk of building emissions come not from the construction process but from making the building materials.

As a result, construction contractors who are under pressure to meet new climate requirements are leaning on their materials suppliers to account for their emissions.

Driving the news: Pathways is developing software to automate that paperwork process for manufacturers and in turn help figure out where to reduce emissions.

Early customers include Stella-Jones, a pressure-treated wood products supplier.

The latest: Pathways closed its pre-seed in December, led by Pi Labs and Zacua Ventures.

Blue Lion Global, Positive Ventures, Jetstream, Refashiond, Great Wave Ventures and Anglet joined.

What's next: Pathways, based in New York, is eyeing expansion into other manufacturing sectors, such as furniture.