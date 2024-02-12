Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Startups, investors and governments are all searching for ways to tap into natural hydrogen.

Why it matters: The "green hydrogen" category is emerging as a massive clean energy market, and unlocking so-called geologic hydrogen could provide a key new source for the matter.

Yes, but: The abundance and concentration levels of these types of hydrogen wells remain unclear.

Driving the news: On Friday, Denver-based startup Koloma told Axios exclusively about its $245 million round led by Khosla Ventures and including funds from the investing arms of Amazon and United Airlines.

The company is developing tools like analytics, AI and sensors, and is deploying tools for hydrogen deposits in the U.S.

The funding will help Koloma open up a lab at Ohio State University's Energy Advancement Innovation Center and deploy its technology through exploration projects.

State of play: Koloma may be the most well-funded startup searching for geologic hydrogen, but it isn't the only one.

Calgary-based consultant Chapman Hydrogen and Petroleum Engineering is reportedly planning to begin testing and drilling for geologic hydrogen in northern Ontario this summer.

Denver-based Natural Hydrogen Energy says it drilled an initial exploratory well in 2019 and is working to start commercial production. Australia-based HyTerra is working with Natural Hydrogen Energy.

Montreal-based Hydroma developed the first natural hydrogen-to-electricity plant in the village of Bourakébougou in Mali and is focused on finding the gas in West Africa and Canada.

Of note: Some researchers and companies are focused on trying to stimulate natural hydrogen wells by adding water to them.

Last week the Department of Energy's ARPA-E program announced $20 million grants for 16 projects looking at how to stimulate and manage geologic hydrogen reservoirs.

Big picture: Figuring out where the most economic geologic hydrogen reserves are is the key to unlocking the natural hydrogen market.

It's expensive to move hydrogen long distances, so profitable wells would ideally have a key customer close by.

Incentives, like those in the Inflation Reduction Act, are flowing toward all kinds of green hydrogen production, including geologic hydrogen.

What's next: Companies will soon be moving into the drilling and production phase across the U.S., Canada, France, and Australia.