Exclusive: Khosla leads $245M geologic hydrogen deal
Geologic hydrogen startup Koloma closed a Series B round of $245 million led by Khosla Ventures and including Amazon's climate fund and United's VC arm, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: The technology could help unlock naturally occurring underground hydrogen as a new source of clean power.
How it works: Created when iron-rich rocks come into contact with water, naturally-occurring deposits of hydrogen have been found all over the world, often when some of the hydrogen leaks out to the Earth's surface.
The big picture: Green hydrogen, from any source, is having a moment, as incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act become available.
- In addition to the support of IRA, the DOE's ARPA-E program, which backs moonshot projects, on Thursday morning announced $20 million to help geologic hydrogen exploration.
- There's a small but growing contingent of companies that are trying to explore and harness naturally occurring hydrogen.
Zoom in: The two and a half year-old company was co-founded by Pete Johnson, who previously co-founded Monolith, entrepreneur Paul Harraka and Tom Darrah, a professor at Ohio State University, who spent close to two decades researching geologic hydrogen.
- Prior investors in the company include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, Energy Impact Partners, Evōk Innovations, Prelude Ventures and Piva Capital.
- United Airlines Ventures is keen to get access to green hydrogen as a feedstock for sustainable aviation fuel.
What's next: Koloma will develop technologies like analytics, AI and sensors, and deploy the technologies to explore for hydrogen deposits in the U.S.
- "Exploration is mostly a data game," says Koloma CEO Johnson.
- The Denver-based startup is also opening up a lab at Ohio State University's Energy Advancement Innovation Center.