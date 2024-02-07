Voyager Ventures raises second $100M fund

Share on email (opens in new window)

Voyager Ventures on Wednesday announced it's raised a second $100 million fund to invest in climate and biotech startups.

Why it matters: It's a big chunk of change aiming for early-stage rounds, and the latest in a growing list of funds targeting climate tech startups.

Details: Voyager Partners Select I fund will target software, hardware, and biotech startups focused on decarbonization.

Northwestern University and Novo Holdings are among the fund's investors.

Context: The fund follows Voyager's previous $100 million Fund I, which backs startups in pre-seed through Series A rounds.

The latest: "Voyager Partners Select I will be deployed primarily to Series A, with consideration for Series B and beyond, software, hardware and biotech companies that are decarbonizing the global economy," the firm said.