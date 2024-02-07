Recycling heavyweight backs AI startup Greyparrot with $12.8M
AI startup Greyparrot has raised $12.8 million in strategic funding from Bollegraaf, the world's largest builder of recycling plants.
Why it matters: Much of the current recycling infrastructure is inefficient, lacking digital tools, which leads to low rates of recycled materials.
Details: In addition to the equity financing, Bollegraaf will become a distributor and strategic partner of Greyparrot's AI tech.
- London-based Greyparrot will also acquire Bollegraaf's AI intellectual property and team.
- The current U.S. rate for residential recycling is 32%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency, meaning only close to one-third of waste created by homes is recycled.
- Using AI will double that rate, says Edmund Tenfelde, CEO of Bollegraaf Recycling Solutions.
How it works: Greyparrot makes an analyzing unit the size of a bedroom bureau that sits on top of a recycling conveyer belt and uses cameras, computers, and AI to identify materials.
- The units analyze the materials for the recycling plant, allowing it to operate more efficiently.
- Greyparrot says last year it helped facilities analyze more than 25 billion waste objects and identified data for customers like material type, financial value, brand, and GHG emissions.
Big picture: There's a massive need for plastic recycling, in particular, as the mountain of plastic waste grows and ends up in landfills and in oceans.
- There are only 5,500 facilities operating globally that manage municipal solid waste.
- More regulations are being introduced around plastic waste and recycling including the UN plastics treaty.