Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Carbon removal developer Planetary Technologies is raising about $10 million in a Series A to deposit industrial byproducts into the ocean, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Planetary is one of 15 startups to receive a $1 million grant from Elon Musk's X Prize competition.

Catch up fast: The ocean is the Earth's biggest carbon sink, absorbing roughly 30% of humanity's heat-trapping emissions.

All that carbon is making the ocean more acidic, restricting how much heat-trapping gas it can absorb.

Big picture: Planetary is adding antacid to the ocean to reduce its acidity.

How it works: Instead of dumping material off some pier or the side of a ship, the startup installs its equipment at power plants, water treatment facilities, and other industrial sites that discharge water into the ocean.

"These plants are already using this kind of alkalinity to adjust acidity," CEO Mike Kelland tells Axios. "The process works under existing permits."

Of note: A pilot project at a power plant in Halifax improved ocean carbon removal at a rate of 12,000 tons per year, Kelland says.

Details: Planetary, based in Nova Scotia, began raising the Series A in November. It aims to close by the end of Q1 in March.

It previously raised $5 million in equity investments, plus $7 million in non-dilutive capital, including the X Prize award in 2022.

What's next: Planetary plans to install its tech at three more sites, including one in Virginia.