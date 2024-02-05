Exclusive: Planetary raising $10M for ocean carbon removal
Carbon removal developer Planetary Technologies is raising about $10 million in a Series A to deposit industrial byproducts into the ocean, the company tells Axios exclusively.
Why it matters: Planetary is one of 15 startups to receive a $1 million grant from Elon Musk's X Prize competition.
Catch up fast: The ocean is the Earth's biggest carbon sink, absorbing roughly 30% of humanity's heat-trapping emissions.
- All that carbon is making the ocean more acidic, restricting how much heat-trapping gas it can absorb.
Big picture: Planetary is adding antacid to the ocean to reduce its acidity.
How it works: Instead of dumping material off some pier or the side of a ship, the startup installs its equipment at power plants, water treatment facilities, and other industrial sites that discharge water into the ocean.
- "These plants are already using this kind of alkalinity to adjust acidity," CEO Mike Kelland tells Axios. "The process works under existing permits."
Of note: A pilot project at a power plant in Halifax improved ocean carbon removal at a rate of 12,000 tons per year, Kelland says.
Details: Planetary, based in Nova Scotia, began raising the Series A in November. It aims to close by the end of Q1 in March.
- It previously raised $5 million in equity investments, plus $7 million in non-dilutive capital, including the X Prize award in 2022.
What's next: Planetary plans to install its tech at three more sites, including one in Virginia.
- It intends to generate revenue by licensing the tech and creating and selling carbon credits.