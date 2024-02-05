Share on email (opens in new window)

Brookfield Asset Management said it's raised $10 billion in a first close of the firm's second energy-transition fund, and is seeking to raise another $15 billion.

Why it matters: The fundraising marks the latest move by a major asset manager to expand its energy transition investment.

Details: Brookfield is aiming to close its new fund, Brookfield Global Transition Fund, in Q3.

The Toronto-based firm previously raised $15 billion for its first energy-transition fund in 2022.

Of note: Brookfield firm is also planning to raise billions for an emerging-markets fund, per the WSJ. It plans to raise more than $25 billion across the two funds.

State of play: Brookfield says it's invested more than $100 billion in the energy transition.