Brookfield raises $10B for latest climate fund
46 mins ago
Brookfield Asset Management said it's raised $10 billion in a first close of the firm's second energy-transition fund, and is seeking to raise another $15 billion.
Why it matters: The fundraising marks the latest move by a major asset manager to expand its energy transition investment.
Details: Brookfield is aiming to close its new fund, Brookfield Global Transition Fund, in Q3.
- The Toronto-based firm previously raised $15 billion for its first energy-transition fund in 2022.
Of note: Brookfield firm is also planning to raise billions for an emerging-markets fund, per the WSJ. It plans to raise more than $25 billion across the two funds.
State of play: Brookfield says it's invested more than $100 billion in the energy transition.
- Its fundraising announcement this morning comes just a few weeks after BlackRock unveiled a $12.5 billion agreement to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners, and General Atlantic said it was buying London-based buyout firm Actis, in a move aimed at expanding its climate-focused infrastructure deals