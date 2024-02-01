Watershed nabs $100M Series C to track emissions

Share on email (opens in new window)

Emissions tracking service Watershed closed a $100 million Series C as corporations move ahead on going green.

Why it matters: ESG initiatives may be in the crosshairs, but major companies are still investing heavily in reducing their carbon emissions.

Details: Greenoaks led Watershed's all-equity round; Kleiner Perkins and Sequoia Capital participated.

The round pushed Watershed's post-money valuation to $1.8 billion.

How it works: Watershed works with businesses to track their emissions, generate sustainability reports and develop roadmaps for going green.

Flashback: Watershed last year acquired VitalMetrics, an emissions accounting and data firm.

State of play: Board room efforts to integrate environmental, social and progressive governance principles into corporate goals have encountered resistance, as have similar political efforts such as California's new climate disclosure laws.