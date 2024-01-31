Generate Capital raises $1.5B
2 hours ago
Generate Capital on Wednesday morning announced that it's raised $1.5 billion to invest in low-carbon infrastructure.
Why it matters: Generate is one of the most well-funded and longest-running investment firms and infrastructure operators focused on climate.
Details: California State Teachers' Retirement System and Australian retirement system HESTA participated in the raise, as well as existing Generate investors QIC and AustralianSuper.
Of note: The round brings the firm's total raised since its launch in 2014 to $10 billion.