Crux Climate closed an $18 million Series A round led by Andreessen Horowitz to expand its marketplace for buying and selling clean energy tax credits, the startup tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The Inflation Reduction Act created a booming market for companies like Crux that provide tools for financing solar, wind, battery and other energy transition projects.

How it works: Crux is among a handful of startups that launched tax credit marketplaces shortly after President Biden signed the IRA. The company says its aim is to make clean energy financing more efficient.

The IRA provides hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits for companies building facilities or producing clean power and materials.

A key piece of the law for Crux is that the credits are transferable, a stipulation that creates its own market for energy transition projects, with the company providing products and software to support it.

"Crux is the ecosystem for developers, tax credit buyers, and financial institutions to transact and manage transferable tax credits. Our network

and tools streamline transactions, provide access to a large market, and reduce risk...," the company says.

Driving the news: Andreessen Horowitz led the all equity round.

Existing investors Lowercarbon Capital, New System Ventures, Overture, and Three Cairns Group also joined.

Andreessen Horowitz general partner David Haber is joining Crux's board.

Details: Crux collects a fee from transactions on its site. It also offers a white-label version of its software to banks and others.

Including the latest round, the company has raised $27 million.

Of note: Crux published a report last week on the surge in tax equity trading activity, which reached as high as $9 billion last year.

Crux itself has seen the volume of tax credits on its site grow from $1 billion last summer to $8.3 billion, CEO Alfred Johnson tells Axios.

Context: Other tax credit marketplaces in the space include Reunion Infrastructure, Evergrow and Ever.green.

What's next: Crux plans to expand its team from 15 to 30-plus people. Johnson and co-founder Allen Kramer previously launched and sold events management startup, Mobilize.