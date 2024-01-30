Clean energy M&A grew in 2023, Bain says
2 hours ago
Data from Bain & Co. show that clean energy M&A grew last year, driven by renewable energy developers and battery storage suppliers.
Details: Bain focused on deals valued at more than $1 billion.
- The number of such deals involving clean energy companies nearly doubled to 47 last year, Bain says.
The intrigue: M&A in that sector nearly overtook the number of $1 billion-plus deals involving fossil fuel companies.
- The number of $1 billion or more M&A deals in the oil, gas and coal sectors dropped 29% to 53 (from 2021).
Yes, but: The number of fossil fuel deals may be dropping, but their actual size remains large. Chevron agreed to a $60 billion deal to buy Hess; ExxonMobil struck a $59.5 billion agreement for Pioneer.