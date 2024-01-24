Green hydrogen and fuel cell company Plug Power says it's finalized term sheet negotiation with the Department of Energy for a $1.6 billion loan facility.

Why it matters: Just two months ago, Plug's stock plummeted on the news that it had issued a going concern warning in its third quarter earnings, citing supply chain challenges.

Details: In its fourth-quarter earnings call on Tuesday, Plug CEO Andy Marsh said that the $1.6 billion DOE loan facility had been submitted to the Credit Review Board for final considerations and issuance of a conditional commitment.