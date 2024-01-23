Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Propeller, a VC firm focused on oceans and climate, closed its inaugural fund at $117 million and has invested in 14 portfolio companies, the firm tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: That investing pace highlights the growing interest in harnessing oceans to fight climate change.

Details: Boston-based Propeller has invested in eight startups developing technologies around ocean carbon capture.

Deals include San Carlos, Calif.-based Ebb Carbon, which uses electrochemistry to remove CO2 from seawater; Canadian river carbon removal startup CarbonRun; Cambridge, Mass.-based Aquatic Labs, which makes ocean sensor tech; Canadian ocean imaging startup Coastal Carbon; and Israeli ocean carbon removal company Rewind.

"The ocean is a super hero," for carbon capture, says Managing Partner Rodrigo Prudencio, who joined the firm last year, after co-founding and leading Amazon's Climate Pledge Fund.

Yes, but: The portfolio isn't all carbon capture.

One startup, Circle Seafoods, will soon deploy a mobile barge that can instantly freeze fish caught by Alaskan salmon fishers, eliminating major waste from the supply chain.

Propeller also backed Navier, the electric "flying" hydrofoil boat company that Axios took a spin on last week.

Catch up quick: Propeller was co-founded by former HubSpot co-founder Brian Halligan and first launched in October 2022. Halligan is also an LP in the fund.

"I think to get good returns and have an impact, you have to go deep in one area," and become "a magnet for entrepreneurs," he says. "We've done that in oceans."

The firm invests in early stage startups with check sizes between $500,000 to $2 million. The partners' rough estimate is they want to back between 30 and 40 startups from the fund.

A key to connecting with entrepreneurs is Propeller's partnerships with ocean research groups like Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.

Of note: Propeller also created a novel "Ocean MBA" program, a crash course and networking event around ocean science and entrepreneurship. Many of the firm's portfolio founders have participated.

Big picture: The ocean as an investment category includes massive industries like maritime shipping and fishing.