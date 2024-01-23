Global investors did more deals backing construction tech startups last year but invested fewer overall dollars, according to a new report that the VC arm of building giant Cemex shared with Axios.

Why it matters: While construction tech is a tiny slice of the overall VC pie, interest is growing, and it represents an emerging financial and climate opportunity.

Details: Cemex Ventures says there were 236 deals, up 3.5% from 2022, for construction tech startups, which include sectors like greener building materials and using digital tools for enhanced productivity and new construction methodologies.

Overall total funding for construction tech companies last year, at $3.03 billion, dropped 44% from 2022, mirroring the decline of overall VC funding across sectors. It declined less than overall VC funding last year, and construction tech's share of overall VC grew.

In particular, there were more early-stage construction tech investments at the seed and Series A round, compared with 2022.

Some of the biggest construction tech deals of the year included $262 million for green steel company Boston Metal, $52 million for 3D printing and modular home startup Mighty Buildings and $80 million for Carbon Cure, which makes concrete using recycled CO2.

What they're saying: "Investors still have faith in the vertical and are still willing to take certain risks," said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.

Cemex Ventures invests off the balance sheet of Mexican construction giant Cemex, and the group has done 23 investments to date.

Thought bubble: There's major potential for the decarbonization of the construction sector by using new low-carbon building materials and more efficient and circular processes.