Exclusive: Construction tech deals up, total down
Global investors did more deals backing construction tech startups last year but invested fewer overall dollars, according to a new report that the VC arm of building giant Cemex shared with Axios.
Why it matters: While construction tech is a tiny slice of the overall VC pie, interest is growing, and it represents an emerging financial and climate opportunity.
Details: Cemex Ventures says there were 236 deals, up 3.5% from 2022, for construction tech startups, which include sectors like greener building materials and using digital tools for enhanced productivity and new construction methodologies.
- Overall total funding for construction tech companies last year, at $3.03 billion, dropped 44% from 2022, mirroring the decline of overall VC funding across sectors. It declined less than overall VC funding last year, and construction tech's share of overall VC grew.
- In particular, there were more early-stage construction tech investments at the seed and Series A round, compared with 2022.
- Some of the biggest construction tech deals of the year included $262 million for green steel company Boston Metal, $52 million for 3D printing and modular home startup Mighty Buildings and $80 million for Carbon Cure, which makes concrete using recycled CO2.
What they're saying: "Investors still have faith in the vertical and are still willing to take certain risks," said Gonzalo Galindo, head of Cemex Ventures.
- Cemex Ventures invests off the balance sheet of Mexican construction giant Cemex, and the group has done 23 investments to date.
Thought bubble: There's major potential for the decarbonization of the construction sector by using new low-carbon building materials and more efficient and circular processes.
- Investors are rushing to fund certain hot sectors like green steel, while other verticals are still under the radar.