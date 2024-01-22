Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Banks, investors and governments are funneling money into major players with plans to produce low-carbon steel.

Why it matters: Steel production is a major contributor to carbon emissions and is one of the most widely used construction materials.

Driving the news: Swedish low-carbon steel maker H2 Green Steel said it's raised €4.75 billion ($5.2 billion) in a combination of project financing debt, equity and a grant to build its plant in the northern Swedish city of Boden.

The €4.2 billion in debt was provided by 20 lenders including the European Investment Bank, BNP Paribas, ING, and Societe Generale.

The €300 million in equity included new investors Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Siemens Financial Service.

The €250 million grant was from the EU Innovation Fund.

State of play: H2 Green Steel is the largest low-carbon steel player ramping up in Europe.

In the U.S., startup Boston Metal has been amassing its own war chest, closing $262 million in equity in September and $120 million a year ago.

Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel is planning a €4 billion low-carbon steel factory in Finland.

Major steel makers are also cleaning up, and last year the European Union approved €2.85 billion to help ArcelorMittal and Thyssenkrupp decarbonize steel production.

Of note: Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund has now backed both Boston Steel and H2 Green Steel, highlighting how the corporate tech VC is leaning into hard-to-abate sectors.

Meanwhile, Northern Sweden is quickly emerging as a major player in Europe's climate tech industry as H2 Green Steel and battery maker Northvolt build plants there.

How it works: H2 Green Steel makes hydrogen using clean electricity and uses the hydrogen to make green steel for customers like Mercedes-Benz.

Boston Metal uses clean electricity for a process called "molten oxide electrolysis" to break down iron and make steel.

Traditionally carbon-intensive steel making uses high-heat blast furnaces to break down iron ore using coke (a form of coal).

Big picture: Global investors and governments have woken up to the energy transformation required and the market potential of cleaning up steel production.

What's next: Over the next two years these new green steel facilities will begin to produce low-carbon steel commercially and will need to overcome the hurdles of scaling up production.