Investors pour money into green steel
Banks, investors and governments are funneling money into major players with plans to produce low-carbon steel.
Why it matters: Steel production is a major contributor to carbon emissions and is one of the most widely used construction materials.
Driving the news: Swedish low-carbon steel maker H2 Green Steel said it's raised €4.75 billion ($5.2 billion) in a combination of project financing debt, equity and a grant to build its plant in the northern Swedish city of Boden.
- The €4.2 billion in debt was provided by 20 lenders including the European Investment Bank, BNP Paribas, ING, and Societe Generale.
- The €300 million in equity included new investors Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund and Siemens Financial Service.
- The €250 million grant was from the EU Innovation Fund.
State of play: H2 Green Steel is the largest low-carbon steel player ramping up in Europe.
- In the U.S., startup Boston Metal has been amassing its own war chest, closing $262 million in equity in September and $120 million a year ago.
- Norwegian company Blastr Green Steel is planning a €4 billion low-carbon steel factory in Finland.
- Major steel makers are also cleaning up, and last year the European Union approved €2.85 billion to help ArcelorMittal and Thyssenkrupp decarbonize steel production.
Of note: Microsoft Climate Innovation Fund has now backed both Boston Steel and H2 Green Steel, highlighting how the corporate tech VC is leaning into hard-to-abate sectors.
Meanwhile, Northern Sweden is quickly emerging as a major player in Europe's climate tech industry as H2 Green Steel and battery maker Northvolt build plants there.
How it works: H2 Green Steel makes hydrogen using clean electricity and uses the hydrogen to make green steel for customers like Mercedes-Benz.
- Boston Metal uses clean electricity for a process called "molten oxide electrolysis" to break down iron and make steel.
- Traditionally carbon-intensive steel making uses high-heat blast furnaces to break down iron ore using coke (a form of coal).
Big picture: Global investors and governments have woken up to the energy transformation required and the market potential of cleaning up steel production.
What's next: Over the next two years these new green steel facilities will begin to produce low-carbon steel commercially and will need to overcome the hurdles of scaling up production.