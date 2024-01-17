Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco is injecting $4 billion into its VC arm in an attempt to expand the kingdom's economy beyond oil.

Why it matters: The massive fund could provide much-needed financing for climate tech companies in a year that could remain challenging for fundraising.

Details: Aramco said it will more than double the fund for Aramco Ventures, from $3 billion to $7 billion.

Another $500 million will go to Wa'ed Ventures, which will invest in Saudi Arabian startups.

Aramco Ventures plans to focus on "new energies, chemicals and transition materials" as well as "diversified industrial businesses, and digital technologies."

Big picture: The Saudi Arabian government holds about 90% of Aramco's shares, and another 8% is held by the sovereign wealth fund. The VC fund is one lever that the kingdom can use to help diversify.