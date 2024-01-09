Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A lot in Holyoke, Mass., that formerly housed paper mills is the future home of a first-of-its-kind low carbon cement plant. Photo courtesy of Sublime Systems

Low-carbon cement startup Sublime Systems has acquired a site in Holyoke, Mass., that formerly housed paper mills to build its first commercial-scale plant.

Why it matters: First-of-a-kind plants like Sublime's can be tricky to finance, and signing an agreement for the land is a key first step toward production.

Of note: Energy-intensive cement production accounts for more than 7% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Details: The planned factory is expected to be commissioned in 2026, create 70 jobs, and will eventually have capacity to make 30,000 tons per year of cement.

The Somerville, Mass., startup chose Holyoke for a handful of reasons: low-cost clean electricity from hydropower, close distance to its HQ and pilot facility, ample industrial zoning, and a community eager for factory jobs.

In addition, the state offered Sublime a grant from the Economic Development Incentive Program, and the city of Holyoke provided local tax increment financing to offset property taxes.

The Holyoke plant, at so-called kiloton scale, will be a stepping stone to a larger plant, a megaton scale that Sublime plans to eventually build near a quarry.

Catch up quick: Sublime Systems was spun out of MIT in 2020 by two battery scientists: Leah Ellis, and professor and serial entrepreneur Yet-Ming Chiang.

While most cement production uses blazing hot kilns to heat up crushed rock, Sublime uses an electrochemical process at an ambient temperature, making it far less energy-intensive.

Co-founder and CEO Ellis describes the process as "the electric vehicle of cement making."

The company has raised over $50 million from investors including Lowercarbon Capital, The Engine, Energy Impact Partners and Southeast Asian cement producer Siam Cement Group. It was also supported by the DOE's ARPA-E.

What's next: The company will need to raise funding to finance the plant, as well as find partners to help build it out.