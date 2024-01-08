Share on email (opens in new window)

EV battery data startup Recurrent has raised a $16 million Series A round to expand its used EV battery reports, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The funding comes as the market for used EVs is set to soar this year at a time when the nascent ecosystem requires more transparency and standards.

Details: Seattle-based Recurrent raised the funds from lead investor ArcTern Ventures. The funding also included Automotive Ventures, Goodyear Ventures, Wireframe Ventures, and Pioneer Square Labs.

Recurrent CEO Scott Case told Axios that the company currently runs battery condition reports on about a third of all used EVs that are for sale by dealers in the U.S.

The company will use the funding to expand its footprint to cover over half of all used EV sales.

About 40% of the costs of an electric vehicle are in the battery. As batteries are charged and discharged, they degrade over time.

Big picture: According to Recurrent's quarterly used EV battery report, sales of used EVs will increase this year by 40% — 100% from 2022.

Starting late 2024, "a used electric vehicle will be sold every minute in the U.S.," says Recurrent.

More, longer-range EVs are being sold in the used market, like Tesla's Model 3. Buyers can take advantage of a new $4,000 rebate for used EVs that cost less than $25,000.

Of note: The used EV market is growing far faster than the market for new ones, Case notes.