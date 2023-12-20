Generate Capital may close Michigan facility over environmental fight

Generate Capital is considering closing a recycling plant in Michigan that converts food waste into renewable energy and fertilizer, citing an abrupt shift in state oversight that it says will make the plant economically unviable.

Why it matters: The regulatory spat underscores how an obscure change to state regulation can upend millions of dollars in private investment — not to mention a state's broader climate goals.

Catch up fast: Generate is one of the giants in climate investment. In 2017 it acquired the Fremont Digester, a Michigan facility that uses microbes to breakdown food waste to make liquid fertilizer and generate electricity.

For years the site was regulated under the same rules that govern composting sites, which produce solid or sludgy waste.

In December 2021, Michigan regulators launched a review and determined that the digester's liquid fertilizer should instead follow stricter rules governing wastewater, citing "odor and runoff problems."

Driving the news: The dispute has dragged on ever since. The subsidiary that now runs the plant, Generate Upcycle, tells Axios it may close the facility by year-end, stalling $25 million in planned investments and shuttering a $14 million site.

Food giants such as Coca-Cola and Gerber, which pay Generate Upcycle to take their food waste, have meanwhile joined the fray, sending letters urging Michigan officials to take steps to keep the site open.

What they're saying: Generate Upcycle contends that the decision by Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) betrays deep misunderstanding about the fertilizer produced by anaerobic digesters.

It argues that the agency is relying on flawed and outdated information about the fertilizer, and that it should be regulated like other fertilizers.

The Fremont facility's neighbor's, for example, submitted one complaint this year to an odor-reporting program, down from 159 complaints in 2019.

"We need these agencies to be high-performing and high-functioning to execute this energy transition," Generate Upcycle vice president Suzanne Hunt says.

Of note: EGLE is on its fourth directors in two years — including three this year alone.

The other side: The agency maintains that its change is reasonable and overdue. "We recognize that the requirements of a groundwater permit are more restrictive," director Phillip Roos wrote in a Nov. 30 letter.

"The liquid nature of the material and the underlying statutory expectations necessitates these differences."

Our thought bubble: The two-year fight underscores how climate policy involves far more than just the Inflation Reduction Act.

What we're watching: How this dispute resolves, and what happens to climate investment in the state as a result.