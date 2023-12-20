The BFDs in climate tech of 2023
38 mins ago
We asked climate investors about key parts of the deal landscape this year. Here are their responses, plus some views of our own.
Joshua Posamentier, Congruent Ventures: "Wildfire mitigation investment really took off — from analytics, to sensing, to on-the-ground mitigation, to preemptive treatment."
- Vaughn Blake, Blue Bear Capital: "The Fed's interest rate hikes broke the back of climate tech SPACs and slowed offshore wind development by half a decade."
- Murray McCaig, ArcTern Ventures: "Big institutional money entering the game, particularly the new $30 billion Climate Fund the UAE is building with Brookfield, Blackrock and TPG. This is on top of other multi-billion funds from each of these groups separately."
- Meera Clark, Redpoint Ventures: "2023 will be remembered as the year that data entered the discussion as carbon offset and enterprise SaaS buyers sought increasing data-driven transparency in every step of their emissions accounting and reduction journeys."
- Jameson Hartman, RET Ventures: "The collapse of [prefabricated home builder] Veev. These nex-gen development platforms need to be incremental. ... While everyone loves to see the 'next best thing since sliced bread,' there is a substantial risk, especially in the real estate industry when you isolate yourself from existing methodologies."
- Alan: The DOE unlocking huge sums of money for VPPs, hydrogen, school buses, heat pumps, and much else. Plus a solar tracker manufacturer posting one of the year's biggest IPOs; infrastructure players like Macquarie starting to write checks; the collapse of NuScale's advanced nuclear deal in Utah; and, by contrast, Canada leading the way with what will likely be North America's first small modular reactor.
- Katie: The most surprising big deal I wrote about this year was oil giant Occidental buying direct air capture startup Carbon Engineering for $1.1 billion. I'll be watching to see what comes of that union in 2024.