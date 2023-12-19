What exits tell us about the year in climate tech

Share on email (opens in new window)

Exit deals (IPO, M&A) involving startups in renewable energy, hydrogen, carbon credits, electric vehicles, and other climate tech sectors. Data: PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

The number of U.S. climate startups that were acquired or went public this year fell to a three-year low, per PitchBook.

Why it matters: "You've gotta exit your deals to produce returns," DCVC managing partner Zachary Bogue tells Axios.

Driving the news: This year saw a total of 51 IPOs and M&A deals involving U.S. climate startups, per PitchBook data, a nearly 40% drop from 2022, which was a 10-year peak.

Solar tracker manufacturer NextTracker posted one of the year's only IPOs in climate.

Mobility and software startups drove much of the year's M&A activity, such as Shell's acquisition of charging network Volta, Ford's purchase of charging tech developer Auto Motive Power, and ConMet's acquisition of trucking efficiency startup TruckLabs.

👀 What we're watching: An uptick in strategic M&A in the space.