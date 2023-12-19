What exits tell us about the year in climate tech
23 mins ago
The number of U.S. climate startups that were acquired or went public this year fell to a three-year low, per PitchBook.
Why it matters: "You've gotta exit your deals to produce returns," DCVC managing partner Zachary Bogue tells Axios.
Driving the news: This year saw a total of 51 IPOs and M&A deals involving U.S. climate startups, per PitchBook data, a nearly 40% drop from 2022, which was a 10-year peak.
- Solar tracker manufacturer NextTracker posted one of the year's only IPOs in climate.
- Mobility and software startups drove much of the year's M&A activity, such as Shell's acquisition of charging network Volta, Ford's purchase of charging tech developer Auto Motive Power, and ConMet's acquisition of trucking efficiency startup TruckLabs.
👀 What we're watching: An uptick in strategic M&A in the space.
- "We have a couple thousand corporates that have made net-zero commitments," Clean Energy Ventures managing partner Dan Goldman tells Alan. "What are they actually doing with their capital to make that happen?"