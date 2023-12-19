The struggles in the rooftop solar market have extended to even the most premier U.S. brands, like SunPower.

Why it matters: Despite record growth in home solar in the U.S., the companies that install those panels on rooftops are getting hit by high interest rates and a slowdown in sales.

Driving the news: American solar giant SunPower, which is majority-owned by French energy giant TotalEnergies, on Monday issued a going concern warning and said it breached a credit agreement.

The company's shares plunged as much as 41% on the news. SunPower stock rose slightly this morning to $4.40.

Clean energy stocks across the sector, including offshore wind, electric vehicles and hydrogen, have fared worse than the broader market and fossil fuel energy stocks.

Recent changes in California's net metering rules mean the state is expected to see solar installations slow down.

Big picture: Researchers are predicting a decline in residential home solar installations in the U.S. in 2024 before growth resumes in 2025, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie.

Yes, but: At the same time, a record 210,000 home solar systems were installed in the third quarter of this year in the U.S.