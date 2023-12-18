Exclusive: DCVC raising $300M for first dedicated climate fund

Tech investor DCVC is raising a $300 million venture fund that will be the firm's first to focus solely on climate startups, managing partner Zachary Bogue tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: DCVC Climate will target Series B rounds, aiming to fill a gap that's often kept startups from expanding beyond small demonstration projects.

State of play: Startups regularly struggle to raise capital for novel power plants or new factories, especially in the stages just after seed rounds.

"We're targeting that valley of death," Bogue tells Axios. "When we say Series B, we mean the technical risk is largely retired and there's nascent commercial traction."

Catch up fast: DCVC is among the most respected tech investors in Silicon Valley, with a deep background in health, defense, and climate, led by Bogue and managing partner Matthew Ocko.

In focusing on what it calls "deep tech," it invests in sectors such as fusion energy, satellites, and hydrogen-fueled military robots, where the road to profit is long, expensive and deeply uncertain — but, if it gets there, potentially lucrative.

The latest: DCVC has raised around half of the total so far. It plans to invest in 10-15 startups and seeks to write initial checks of $10 million to $30 million as a lead investor.