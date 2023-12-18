A law firm synonymous with the oil and gas industry is expanding its clean energy practice — and last week recruited Mona Dajani to spearhead its work in hydrogen, ammonia, and other low-carbon energy deals.

Why it matters: The move by a Houston firm with headquarters named for Shell represents how even the most oil-enriched incumbents see money to be made in clean energy.

Driving the news: Dajani was named global co-chair of Baker Botts' energy infrastructure and hydrogen practice, as well as co-chair of the firm's energy sector.

Dajani, based in New York City, previously led the renewables, hydrogen and ammonia, and energy and infrastructure practices at Shearman & Sterling.

Be smart: That's a big book of business.

State of play: Dajani is among a series of attorneys to join the low-carbon energy practices at Baker Botts.

The firm in the past year has brought aboard partners Ellen Friedman, Tomas Gärdfors, Elias Hinckley and Shailesh Sahay, among others.

The expansion represents the firm's broader push into clean energy. It was among the earliest big-law outfits to launch dedicated hydrogen and carbon capture practices in 2020, and it has built a sizable portfolio in renewables.

Between the lines: Both hydrogen and carbon capture mesh well with the oil and gas sectors. Texas is also the country's biggest wind energy producer.

Separately: Dajani is the latest in a raft of lawyers to depart Shearman & Sterling. The once-storied Wall Street law firm has seen an exodus of lawyers amid significant financial trouble — and lost another of its clean energy leads in April.