Baker Botts beefs up its clean energy practice
A law firm synonymous with the oil and gas industry is expanding its clean energy practice — and last week recruited Mona Dajani to spearhead its work in hydrogen, ammonia, and other low-carbon energy deals.
Why it matters: The move by a Houston firm with headquarters named for Shell represents how even the most oil-enriched incumbents see money to be made in clean energy.
Driving the news: Dajani was named global co-chair of Baker Botts' energy infrastructure and hydrogen practice, as well as co-chair of the firm's energy sector.
- Dajani, based in New York City, previously led the renewables, hydrogen and ammonia, and energy and infrastructure practices at Shearman & Sterling.
Be smart: That's a big book of business.
State of play: Dajani is among a series of attorneys to join the low-carbon energy practices at Baker Botts.
- The firm in the past year has brought aboard partners Ellen Friedman, Tomas Gärdfors, Elias Hinckley and Shailesh Sahay, among others.
- The expansion represents the firm's broader push into clean energy. It was among the earliest big-law outfits to launch dedicated hydrogen and carbon capture practices in 2020, and it has built a sizable portfolio in renewables.
Between the lines: Both hydrogen and carbon capture mesh well with the oil and gas sectors. Texas is also the country's biggest wind energy producer.
Separately: Dajani is the latest in a raft of lawyers to depart Shearman & Sterling. The once-storied Wall Street law firm has seen an exodus of lawyers amid significant financial trouble — and lost another of its clean energy leads in April.