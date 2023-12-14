Share on email (opens in new window)

Tetra closed a $10.5 million seed round to connect homeowners with heating and cooling companies.

Why it matters: Switching to heat-pump heating and cooling is one of the most impactful ways to reduce a home's carbon emissions — if, that is, you can find a reliable contractor.

Big picture: There are a slew of government incentives designed to defray the cost of a new heat pump. But deciphering how to use them is a pain.

Plus: Hiring a dependable contractor is a challenge at the best of times.

How it works: Tetra runs a website meant to be a one-stop-shop for getting a new heat pump system installed, with all the incentives included.

Homeowners simply enter their address, the site gets the basics from public databases, and then Tetra farms the job to a local contractor at a set price.

Of note: The price doesn't change, no matter what surprises the contractor might find on-site. Tetra collects a fee from each job.

The approach is known as a "managed marketplace." It also sort of resembles a venture-backed contractor hiring out jobs to subcontractors.

What they're saying: "We felt like we had this significant opportunity with how consumer behavior is changing, the influence of the Inflation Reduction Act, and this really positive growth in Massachusetts," CEO Max Veggeburg tells Axios.

Veggeberg's previous company, a home efficiency provider called HomeWorks, grew to $100 million in revenue, he says.

Details: Greycroft, Gutter Capital, Lerer Hippeau Ventures and 1sharpe Capital led Tetra's seed round, which closed in July.

Greycroft partner John Elton and Gutter Capital general partner Dan Teran joined Tetra's board. Two seats remain unoccupied.

What's next: Tetra has serviced about 1,000 homes in Massachusetts since launching in 2020. It plans to expand to California and New York.