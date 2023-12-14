Google Nest software unit merging with OhmConnect

Share on email (opens in new window)

Energy management startup OhmConnect is combining with a Google Nest division to form a new company.

Driving the news: OhmConnect investor Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) said the startup has struck a deal with Google's Nest Renew service to merge the entities and form a new company called Renew Home.

Details: Renew Home will combine OhmConnect's home energy management platform with Google Nest's energy products and services for its thermostats that help customers prioritize cheaper and cleaner energy.

This combined entity will power the Nest Renew service going forward, SIP said in a press release.

Financial terms of the transaction and other details of the merger were not disclosed.

Catch up fast: The demand response software at the core of this deal lets a utility remotely dial back a customer's smart thermostat, EV charger or other device. That frees up capacity on the grid, and customers get compensated for opting in.

Virtual power plants build on this idea: startups like OhmConnect bundle together all the capacity they can get from a bunch of smart thermostats, battery systems and other devices — then sell it to a utility, which would otherwise have to pay a gas power plant to fire up.

Of note: SIP said it will invest $100 million in the new company and that it plans sign contracts with utilities to provide capacity from the company's virtual power plant networks.

The closing of the agreement is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions, SIP said.

Between the lines: Sidewalk is a spin out of Google's parent company, Alphabet.