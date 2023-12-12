Thermal energy storage developer Fourth Power closed a $19 million Series A to develop large battery systems for electric grids, the startup tells Axios.

Why it matters: The company says its batteries can provide as much energy as conventional lithium-ion batteries at a tenth of the cost and for as long as four days.

Catch up fast: Thermal energy storage uses extreme heat to store electricity.

The tech can use a variety of common materials, making it cheaper than conventional electrochemical batteries that use minerals like lithium.

The downside is that thermal systems have tended to be less efficient, making them suitable for fewer roles.

The latest: Fourth Power says it has designed a thermal energy system using graphite that can reach much higher temperatures than previous thermal designs — producing energy density that's comparable to lithium-ion at a fraction of the cost.

The design effectively allows molten tin to flow at 2,000 degrees Celsius, an innovation that set a Guinness World Record.

Between the lines: The tech is somewhat material agnostic. So while China in October restricted its graphite exports, "our trajectory is to look at being able to utilize a variety of sources of carbon as a starting point," CTO Asegun Henry tells Axios.

Details: DCVC led the all-equity round, which closed in November.

Breakthrough Energy Ventures and the Black Venture Capital Consortium joined.

DCVC partner Rachel Slaybaugh, Breakthrough Energy Ventures managing partner Phil Larochelle, investor Jason Hartlove, a VP at Meta, and CEO Arvin Ganesan joined Fourth Power's board.

Of note: Ganesan was named CEO in June. He was previously head of global energy and environment policy at Apple.

What's next: Fourth Power, based in Boston, plans to build a 1 MWh demonstration at an MIT site north of the city. It's for now targeting the utility-scale storage market, but keeping an eye toward other opportunities, such as industrial heat.