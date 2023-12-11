Vammo raises $30M for battery-swapping motorcycles
Vammo has closed a $30 million Series A to expand its battery-swapping network for electric motorcycles and motorscooters in Latin America, the company tells Axios.
Why it matters: The startup says its rental model produces immediate cost savings for delivery workers, whose take-home pay rises and falls with what they spend on their rides.
How it works: Vammo (pronounced "vah-mo") rents electric motorcycles and Vespa-like electric motorscooters in Sao Paolo, Brazil.
- Rather than rely on charging stations, where users plug in and wait (costing time and money), Vamm0 has fresh batteries ready for their renters.
What they're saying: "From Day 1 they're spending less on their daily mobility," CEO Jack Sarvary tells Axios.
Driving the news: Brazilian venture firm Monashees led the round, a mix of equity and debt.
- The raise closed in November after about three months, Sarvary says. Venture firms 2150, Maniv Mobility, and Construct Capital participated.
- Monashees and Maniv joined Vammo's board, bringing the total to seven members.
Of note: Vammo in July 2022 raised an $8.5 million seed round at a $30 million post-money valuation. Sarvary declined to disclose the precise valuation for the Series A but said it's more than double the seed round figure.
What's next: Vammo has a little over 300 users in Brazil. It's planning to buy more motorcycles and scooters to expand its network, invest in software and hardware engineering, and expand to Colombia and Mexico.