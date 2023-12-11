Vammo raises $30M for battery-swapping motorcycles

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Vammo has closed a $30 million Series A to expand its battery-swapping network for electric motorcycles and motorscooters in Latin America, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: The startup says its rental model produces immediate cost savings for delivery workers, whose take-home pay rises and falls with what they spend on their rides.

How it works: Vammo (pronounced "vah-mo") rents electric motorcycles and Vespa-like electric motorscooters in Sao Paolo, Brazil.

Rather than rely on charging stations, where users plug in and wait (costing time and money), Vamm0 has fresh batteries ready for their renters.

What they're saying: "From Day 1 they're spending less on their daily mobility," CEO Jack Sarvary tells Axios.

Driving the news: Brazilian venture firm Monashees led the round, a mix of equity and debt.

The raise closed in November after about three months, Sarvary says. Venture firms 2150, Maniv Mobility, and Construct Capital participated.

Monashees and Maniv joined Vammo's board, bringing the total to seven members.

Of note: Vammo in July 2022 raised an $8.5 million seed round at a $30 million post-money valuation. Sarvary declined to disclose the precise valuation for the Series A but said it's more than double the seed round figure.

What's next: Vammo has a little over 300 users in Brazil. It's planning to buy more motorcycles and scooters to expand its network, invest in software and hardware engineering, and expand to Colombia and Mexico.