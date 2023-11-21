Share on email (opens in new window)

Commonwealth is building a demonstration reactor in Tokamak Hall, a giant building at the company's headquarters in Devens, Mass. A sticker on the far wall depicts how it will look. Photo: Alan Neuhauser/Axios

Commonwealth Fusion Systems is "taking a hard look at the U.S." for its first commercial-scale fusion power plant, a company spokesperson said yesterday. Why it matters: The unproven nuclear technology, if successful, would be one of the biggest breakthroughs in energy production.

Driving the news: Commonwealth is evaluating locations for a planned 400 MW fusion plant it's calling ARC.

That's roughly the capacity of a medium-sized coal plant.

The fusion plant would be a successor to the demonstration plant that Commonwealth is building at its headquarters in Devens, Massachusetts.

The latest: The company has engaged in a "global search" for a location, but it's especially interested in the U.S., head of global policy and public affairs Kristen Cullen said.

"We are looking at the U.S., and we have focused on the U.S. in the search," Cullen said.

Of note: The company said it's evaluating incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year.

"We are looking at the IRA for future power plant projects. We think it would be relevant for ARC," Cullen said.

Between the lines: Another crucial consideration: grid interconnection queues.