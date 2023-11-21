Commonwealth is building a demonstration reactor in Tokamak Hall, a giant building at the company's headquarters in Devens, Mass. A sticker on the far wall depicts how it will look. Photo: Alan Neuhauser/Axios
Commonwealth Fusion Systems is "taking a hard look at the U.S." for its first commercial-scale fusion power plant, a company spokesperson said yesterday.
Why it matters: The unproven nuclear technology, if successful, would be one of the biggest breakthroughs in energy production.
Driving the news: Commonwealth is evaluating locations for a planned 400 MW fusion plant it's calling ARC.
The latest: The company has engaged in a "global search" for a location, but it's especially interested in the U.S., head of global policy and public affairs Kristen Cullen said.
Of note: The company said it's evaluating incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Biden last year.
Between the lines: Another crucial consideration: grid interconnection queues.