Exclusive: Blue Bear nears $200M with third fund

Illustration: Tiffany Herring/Axios
Climate tech venture investor Blue Bear Capital is nearing $200 million for a third fund, a person familiar with the raise tells Axios.
Why it matters: The fund is broadly focused on energy and climate but is especially interested in "capital light" startups working in software or machine intelligence.
Driving the news: Blue Bear in October disclosed that it had raised $118.5 million for its third fund, per an SEC filing.
Zoom in: The fund will make initial investments of $2 million to $6 million, typically as lead investor.
The latest: The fund has invested in four startups: EV charger repair provider ChargerHelp, government funding startup Pioneer, energy rental marketplace Skoon, and wildfire insurance provider Delos.
Between the lines: Those four startups aren't exclusively in software.