Exclusive: Blue Bear nears $200M with third fund

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Climate tech venture investor Blue Bear Capital is nearing $200 million for a third fund, a person familiar with the raise tells Axios. Why it matters: The fund is broadly focused on energy and climate but is especially interested in "capital light" startups working in software or machine intelligence.

Driving the news: Blue Bear in October disclosed that it had raised $118.5 million for its third fund, per an SEC filing.

That amount has now surpassed $150 million, the person familiar tells Axios. "It's getting closer to $200 million," the person says.

The Jackson, Wyoming-based firm expects a final close on the fund by the end of Q1.

Zoom in: The fund will make initial investments of $2 million to $6 million, typically as lead investor.

It will focus on "early revenue-stage" startups, largely between seed and Series A.

The latest: The fund has invested in four startups: EV charger repair provider ChargerHelp, government funding startup Pioneer, energy rental marketplace Skoon, and wildfire insurance provider Delos.

Between the lines: Those four startups aren't exclusively in software.