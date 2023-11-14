Exclusive: Rewind raises $5M to deposit biomass into the Black Sea

Share on email (opens in new window)

Carbon removal startup Rewind has closed a $5 million seed round to collect biomass from farm and timber harvests and deposit it in the Black Sea. Why it matters: The Israeli company says its model offers a relatively cheap approach to removing carbon from the atmosphere.

Catch up fast: The Black Sea has what's known as an anoxic seabed, meaning there's no oxygen at its lowest depths.

That makes the water body a potential repository for plants that might otherwise vent carbon into the air when they decompose or get burned.

How it works: Rivers already carry farm leftovers and other biomass to the Black Sea.

Rewind aims to accelerate that process by paying logistics companies to haul that material by truck and ship, and then selling the associated carbon credits.

"Not a lot of capex, not a lot of opex to get this done," CEO Ram Amar tells Axios.

Driving the news: Rewind in September closed a $3.75 million seed round that included early-stage investor Yes VC, ocean climate-tech venture fund Propeller, carbon removal marketplace Frontier, and climate accelerator Third Derivative.

Mensch VC, Leap Forward Ventures and Zora participated.

Adding to the total were $250,000 in research grants from Frontier, and $1 million from the Israeli Government Innovation Fund.

What's next: Rewind plans to sequester about 30 to 40 tons of CO2, with an early focus on wood waste. It hopes to follow that project with a 10,000-ton effort.

Of note: One ton of biomass roughly equates to about 1 ton of carbon sequestration.