X-energy and Ares cancel SPAC plans
1 hour ago
Advanced nuclear company X-energy has canceled its plans to merge with a SPAC affiliated with Ares Management, citing volatile market conditions.
Why it matters: The weak public markets make it an unnerving time to go public, particularly via a SPAC for an emerging tech like advanced small nuclear reactors.
Details: The companies said instead of a SPAC, an investment vehicle affiliated with Ares Management has agreed to make a private investment into X-energy. The size of the deal was not disclosed.
- The companies said neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.
Big picture: In an unusual trend, three advanced nuclear companies declared their plans to go public via SPACs over the past two years: X-energy, Oklo and NuScale Power.
- Most companies had abandoned the SPAC vehicle since that market collapsed in 2022. In 2021, there were 629 SPACs, compared to 28 this year, according to SPACInsider.
- NuScale, which started trading in May 2022, has seen its shares drop from a high of close to $15 per share, to more $3.20 per share today.