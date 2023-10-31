Advanced nuclear company X-energy has canceled its plans to merge with a SPAC affiliated with Ares Management, citing volatile market conditions.

Why it matters: The weak public markets make it an unnerving time to go public, particularly via a SPAC for an emerging tech like advanced small nuclear reactors.

Details: The companies said instead of a SPAC, an investment vehicle affiliated with Ares Management has agreed to make a private investment into X-energy. The size of the deal was not disclosed.

The companies said neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee.

Big picture: In an unusual trend, three advanced nuclear companies declared their plans to go public via SPACs over the past two years: X-energy, Oklo and NuScale Power.