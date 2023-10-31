Share on email (opens in new window)

Amid the challenging macro funding environment, corporate investors are surging in importance for climate-tech startups.

Why it matters: Beyond cash, corporate investors can provide climate startups support like a first customer, as well as sector-specific relationships, vetting and collaboration.

Driving the news: Last week, Cassie Bowe, partner at Energy Impact Partners, told Axios' Kia Kokalitcheva: "I think corporates are absolutely the most important piece of the puzzle. And we're seeing them play a huge role in all the financings that we're seeing." (Note, Energy Impact Partners' LPs include many corporate investors.)

In 2021, corporate investors invested $11 billion in the sector, representing a quarter of all public and private investments in the space, and growing significantly from 2020, according to a report published earlier this year in the j0urnal Joule from researchers at University of Maryland's Center for Global Sustainability and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

On Monday, 3D metal printing startup Seurat announced that Nvidia's VC arm, NVentures, co-led its latest round of $99 million, which also included strategics Honda Motor, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Denso Global, General Motors Ventures and Xerox Ventures.

Last week, geothermal startup Eavor's round was led by Australian petro-industrial company OMV, and included Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund and BP Ventures.

The same day, electric fleet startup Faction announced a seed extension round led by the venture arm of Japanese electronics giant TDK.

Zoom in: Corporate investors whose parent company can act as a first customer can be invaluable to startups.

Last month, steel giant Nucor announced it was investing $35 million in nuclear energy startup Helion Energy. Helion's two world-first commercial nuclear fusion plants will sell electricity to Microsoft and Nucor.

Microsoft has also been investing in and doing procurement deals across the sustainable aviation fuel sector, which faces a bottleneck around production capacity.

According to the University of Maryland report, corporate climate-tech investing skews toward large companies with very active VC arms as well as later-stage rounds closer to commercialization.

Of note: However, according to a conversation with corporate climate-tech investors last month, corporate investors are trending toward earlier investments.

What's next: Did corporate climate investing rise in prominence amid the broader 2023 climate-tech investing numbers?