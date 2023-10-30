Share on email (opens in new window)

Seurat's Alpha printer in its Wilmington, MA pilot factory that can print metal parts. Photo courtesy of Seurat.

Seurat, which 3D prints metal parts, has raised $99 million in a Series C round co-led by Nvidia's venture capital arm.

Why it matters: 3D printing metal at low cost and large scale could slash the carbon footprint and environment impact of sectors like automotive, energy equipment, and consumer electronics.

Details: Capricorn's Technology Impact Fund co-led the deal with Nvidia's NVentures, and new investors Honda Motor and Cubit Capital participating.

Existing investors True Ventures, SIP Global Partners, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Denso Global, General Motors Ventures, Maniv Mobility LP, and Xerox Ventures also joined the the round.

Seurat CEO James DeMuth co-developed the technology while trying to print a metal chamber for a nuclear fusion reactor at Lawrence Livermore National Labs.

Using lasers to 3D print metal has been done since the 90's, but DeMuth's tech takes the traditional serial process and makes it massively parallel, which can significantly reduce the time and cost to print parts.

Seurat's printing machines use grid electricity, and the company says its committed to using clean electricity.

Zoom in: Seurat launched its prototype printing machine, which will be able to make 25 tons of metal parts annually, in a pilot factory earlier this year at its headquarters in Wilmington, MA.

Seurat will use the funding to deploy more printers at factories close to its customers, and develop a next-generation of its printer.

The company says it has six customers, including Siemens Energy, with letters of intent for 4,000 tons of material and over $750 million in projected revenue over the next several years.

Siemens Energy plans to buy 59 tons of metal components for its wind turbines.

Of note: DeMuth said Seurat's printing process uses a lot of computing and he sees "huge benefits from leveraging Nvidia's technology."

Big picture: The Biden administration is investing heavily to bring manufacturing back to the U.S. and kickstart home grown climate technologies.