A few brave investors are willing to back select startups developing new grid batteries, despite the sector challenges and the broader funding freeze.

Why it matters: The world needs grid storage that's cheaper than lithium-ion batteries to pair with solar and wind projects.

Driving the news: Startup Inlyte Energy has raised a seed round of $8 million led by At One Ventures, and including First Spark Ventures, Valo Ventures, TechEnergy Ventures, Climate Capital, Anglo American and others.

The Bay Area-based startup, founded in 2021, is developing a low-cost grid battery that uses iron and salt.

In an usual twist, Inlyte is building off of tech it acquired by buying U.K. battery maker Beta Research, which had been making sodium metal halide batteries for years and operated a functioning pilot line.

Inlyte founder and CEO Antonio Baclig took the startup through the Activate fellowship program with the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and also scored an ARPA-E grant.

Big picture: New battery chemistry typically can take decades to commercialize.

Lithium-ion batteries, which make up the bulk of the world's operating battery grid projects, have benefited from decades of research and billions of dollars of investment mostly via large battery manufacturers.

At the same time, the market for grid battery projects is growing quickly and is projected to add 42 GW globally by the end of 2023, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance.

But only a fraction of those projects have used "alternative" grid batteries, i.e., not lithium-ion.

Of note: Inlyte investor and At One Ventures venture partner Dilip Goswami said the Inlyte deal is "significantly more mature than a typical seed battery deal," because the company is building on 40 years of research.