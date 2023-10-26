Share on email (opens in new window)

FlexCharging, which makes software to manage when and how electric vehicles recharge, is raising up to $8 million, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: FlexCharging says its software has shifted 92% of charging to off-peak times, freeing capacity on the grid and reducing carbon emissions by as much as 45%.

How it works: When the grid is under strain, FlexCharging's software enables electric utilities to shift residential EV charging to other times.

Drivers who opt-in get compensated for this service, typically with incentive payments or credits toward their electric bills.

Driving the news: The startup closed a $500,000 convertible note this month with energy consulting firm and investor Accurant International.

"There are many investors who would go after a small amount, and then a few out there who really want to fund something bigger," CEO and Microsoft veteran Brian Grunkemeyer tells Axios. "We may be able to land one or two strategic investors who may be willing to do a bigger amount."

FlexCharging is now in talks with investors about raising another $2 million to $8 million, depending on investor appetite.

Of note: Accurant, which led the company's $3.9 million Series A, has committed to this latest round, Grunkemeyer says.

State of play: FlexCharging, based in Redmond, Wash., is among a growing crop of startups that manage EV charging.