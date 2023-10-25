Share on email (opens in new window)

Team Wildfire testing one of its prototypes. Photo: Courtesy of Team Wildfire

Hollywood special effects coordinator Steve Wolf raised a $3.7 million seed round to fight wildfires by creating "micro-hurricanes" with jet engines.

Why it matters: Fire agencies are seeking a range of technologies to help battle blazes made worse by climate change — including unconventional tech.

State of play: Wind can make the difference between a small contained blaze and a catastrophic conflagration.

The latest: Wolf, a former stuntman and volunteer firefighter, used his skills crafting on-set fires and explosions for blockbuster movie directors like James Cameron for combating wildfires.

"As a firefighter you get these medieval gardening tools — a shovel and a rake and an axe, maybe if you're lucky a chainsaw," Wolf tells Axios.

"I said to the guys, 'What would it take to put out this fire?' And they laughed and said, 'It would take a hurricane.' To me, that's not a joke. When James Cameron asks for a hurricane, he gets a hurricane."

How it works: Wolf's startup, Team Wildfire, adapts engines from used Learjets to halt or repel advancing wildfires.

The engines can also be paired with misters to spray water or fire retardant.

What they're saying: "If you have a wildfire and you point a hose at it, the stream is quite narrow — a foot or two," Wolf says. "If you can turn the water into a mist, you're essentially making a water shotgun that covers a wide area with a lot of force."

Driving the news: Cottonwood Tech Fund led the all-equity round, which closed this month.

Muus Climate Partners, Tim Draper, and Techstars joined.

What's next: Team Wildfire has built two working prototypes and is completing a third.

The Boulder, Colo.-based startup plans to use the new funds to develop a full-scale prototype attached to a 60,000-pound logging truck.

It plans to offer the equipment as "suppression as a service," similar to the model used by firefighting and medical helicopters.

Editor's note: This story was updated to fix the company's name and fundraising total.