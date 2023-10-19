Exclusive: Skoon raises $5.6M for energy rental marketplace
Skoon Energy closed a $5.6 million Series A to expand its online marketplace for renting batteries, solar panels and other on-site power sources, the startup tells Axios exclusively.
How it works: The startup is blending a conventional rental website with a cutting-edge virtual power plant, meaning equipment suppliers can make money between rentals simply by connecting their gear to the grid.
Catch up fast: Hollywood studios, construction firms and events planners are looking for alternatives to noisy, polluting diesel generators.
- Figuring out which equipment is appropriate — and then finding and operating it — can be a hassle.
How it works: Skoon, based in Rotterdam, runs a rental marketplace connecting renters with suppliers.
- The site also enables its suppliers to connect to a virtual power plant, in which utilities draw power from batteries, rooftop solar panels and other distributed asserts that are connected to the grid.
Be smart: Virtual power plants enable utilities to increase capacity on the grid without having to build expensive new power plants.
- Households and businesses that participate get compensated for helping shore-up the network.
What they're saying: "It's our way of entering the grid operator market with a model that makes money for the supplier," Skoon CEO Peter Paul van Voorst tot Voorst tells Axios.
Details: Blue Bear Capital led the all-equity round, which closed in July. Graduate Entrepreneur Fund joined.
What's next: Skoon plans to expand to the U.S. in the next few months, the CEO says.