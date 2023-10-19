Exclusive: Skoon raises $5.6M for energy rental marketplace

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Skoon Energy closed a $5.6 million Series A to expand its online marketplace for renting batteries, solar panels and other on-site power sources, the startup tells Axios exclusively.

How it works: The startup is blending a conventional rental website with a cutting-edge virtual power plant, meaning equipment suppliers can make money between rentals simply by connecting their gear to the grid.

Catch up fast: Hollywood studios, construction firms and events planners are looking for alternatives to noisy, polluting diesel generators.

Figuring out which equipment is appropriate — and then finding and operating it — can be a hassle.

How it works: Skoon, based in Rotterdam, runs a rental marketplace connecting renters with suppliers.

The site also enables its suppliers to connect to a virtual power plant, in which utilities draw power from batteries, rooftop solar panels and other distributed asserts that are connected to the grid.

Be smart: Virtual power plants enable utilities to increase capacity on the grid without having to build expensive new power plants.

Households and businesses that participate get compensated for helping shore-up the network.

What they're saying: "It's our way of entering the grid operator market with a model that makes money for the supplier," Skoon CEO Peter Paul van Voorst tot Voorst tells Axios.

Details: Blue Bear Capital led the all-equity round, which closed in July. Graduate Entrepreneur Fund joined.

What's next: Skoon plans to expand to the U.S. in the next few months, the CEO says.