Studio X, a climate accelerator owned by Shell, launched its third cohort of early stage startups developing technologies like energy storage, hydrogen logistics and software for connected machines.

Why it matters: The initiative is one small way that Shell can connect with emerging climate technologies and entrepreneurs, and is part of a broader established trend of corporate-funded startup accelerators.

Driving the news: Studio X, launched in 2020 and based in Austin, Texas, named seven startups that have joined the 4-month program, where they will receive mentorship, potential connections, and an equity investment (usually in the range of $50,000 to $250,000).

The startups include:

Long duration storage startup Economical Energy; environmental cleaning company Austere Environmental; and hydrogen storage and transport startup Flexergy. Cohort startups focused on AI and software for connected devices include AI Technology & Systems, Onvol, Project Geminae and SeisWave.

Big picture: Corporate-funded accelerators have gained in popularity in recent years as big companies have tried to figure out how to access young talent and emerging innovations.

Plug and Play and others pioneered the model of bringing in a corporate sponsor and early stage startups around an industry vertical.

But corporate accelerators can also be controversial with the argument that they're the equivalent to "innovation theater," with low startup success rates, small checks and little risk by the sponsoring company.

Yes, but: Shell's climate strategy has shifted this year. The U.K.-based oil giant says it still plans to hit net zero targets by 2050, but that its approach to hitting the target has changed.