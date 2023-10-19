U.S. demand for electric pickups is sputtering

Share on email (opens in new window)

U.S. demand for electric pickup trucks has cooled, stoking deep concern about a slowdown in America's shift to electric vehicles.

Why it matters: Americans love their trucks. If they're not buying electric versions, that spells trouble for the companies that have invested close to $20 billion into developing electric models of these traditional profit drivers.

Breaking: Tesla late yesterday said it would slow production, as CEO Elon Musk warned of "enormous challenges" in producing its long-awaited Cybertruck pickup due to slowing demand and high costs.

The news came one day after GM announced it would pause production at its electric pickup truck factory outside Detroit, citing sagging demand.

Meanwhile, Ford this week confirmed that it had temporarily cut production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup due to weak demand.

What's happening: Ford has struggled to fulfill even the earliest reservations for its F-150 Lightning.

Alan's brother Jordan, for example, is still waiting for his Lightning since placing a reservation June 28, 2021.

Between the lines: Car shoppers don't want to wait two years. Jordan chose a Toyota Tundra hybrid instead.

"I'm just tired of waiting on it. And also them holding the $1,100 deposit," he tells Axios.

Meanwhile, concerns about driving range and charging availability persist. The F-150, for example, loses significant range with weight in the bed.

State of play: The slowdown in demand reflects a broader shift for EVs in America, from enthusiastic early adopters to more skeptical mainstream shoppers.

Of note: Corporate buyers are still plunging ahead with their plans to go electric. Amazon just deployed its 10,000th electric delivery van from automaker Rivian.

Yes, but: That may not be enough. Ford, which not long ago proclaimed it would go all-electric with its consumer vehicles, is now increasing investment in its hybrid vehicles, including a hybrid F-150.

💭 Our thought bubble: This challenges the conventional narrative that if automakers simply start producing electric pickups and SUVs, buyers and profits will follow.