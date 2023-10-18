Research firm Veriten raises $85M to expand to energy investment
Veriten, an energy research firm with roots in the oil and gas sector, raised $85 million to expand into energy investment, it announced this morning.
Why it matters: The debut fund has already made five investments, including in electricity analytics provider Amperon and distributed hydropower developer Emrgy.
Catch up fast: Veriten is a relatively new energy player. The Houston-based firm was launched last year by Maynard Holt, former CEO of energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.
Driving the news: The firm's debut fund, NexTen, will focus on startups with "minimal environmental impact" in the energy sector, per a firm newsletter this morning.
- Veriten will write checks from $1 million to $5 million, Holt tells Axios.
- The firm expects to invest in about 15 startups, mostly as a follow-on investor rather than a lead.
Of note: Those startups include companies engaged in fossil fuel development. Power generator Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, for example, is one of the fund's initial investments.
- The firm's leadership also largely hails from the oil and gas sector.
What's next: The fund's other investments so far include Orbital Sidekick, a satellite-based asset-monitoring provider, and Orennia, an analytics provider for clean energy investors and developers.
👀 What we're reading: Veriten partner and well-known analyst Arjun Murti argued this summer that a global peak in oil demand remains very far away.