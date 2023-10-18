Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Veriten, an energy research firm with roots in the oil and gas sector, raised $85 million to expand into energy investment, it announced this morning.

Why it matters: The debut fund has already made five investments, including in electricity analytics provider Amperon and distributed hydropower developer Emrgy.

Catch up fast: Veriten is a relatively new energy player. The Houston-based firm was launched last year by Maynard Holt, former CEO of energy investment bank Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Driving the news: The firm's debut fund, NexTen, will focus on startups with "minimal environmental impact" in the energy sector, per a firm newsletter this morning.

Veriten will write checks from $1 million to $5 million, Holt tells Axios.

The firm expects to invest in about 15 startups, mostly as a follow-on investor rather than a lead.

Of note: Those startups include companies engaged in fossil fuel development. Power generator Mesa Natural Gas Solutions, for example, is one of the fund's initial investments.

The firm's leadership also largely hails from the oil and gas sector.

What's next: The fund's other investments so far include Orbital Sidekick, a satellite-based asset-monitoring provider, and Orennia, an analytics provider for clean energy investors and developers.

👀 What we're reading: Veriten partner and well-known analyst Arjun Murti argued this summer that a global peak in oil demand remains very far away.