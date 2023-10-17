Share on email (opens in new window)

Danish investors Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have closed on two new funds for a combined €2 billion (~$2.1 billion) to invest in clean energy and clean fuels.

Why it matters: A record amount of money is being invested in solar projects globally, despite the headwinds of high interest rates.

Details: CIP says the two funds were raised from pension funds, life insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, asset managers and corporate investors.

The clean fuels fund will back projects and companies that produce renewable natural gas from food and agriculture waste, biofuels from waste wood, and liquified natural gas.

The clean energy fund will provide debt financing for renewable projects across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and has already made three investments for a total of €236 million.

CIP held the first closing of its flagship fund CI V at €5.6 billion earlier this year.

Big picture: Climate investors are funneling money into global solar, wind and battery projects as utilities and energy companies strive to hit net-zero goals and regulations.