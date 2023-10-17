Denmark's CIP raises $2.1B for clean energy, fuels funds
Danish investors Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners have closed on two new funds for a combined €2 billion (~$2.1 billion) to invest in clean energy and clean fuels.
Why it matters: A record amount of money is being invested in solar projects globally, despite the headwinds of high interest rates.
Details: CIP says the two funds were raised from pension funds, life insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, family offices, asset managers and corporate investors.
- The clean fuels fund will back projects and companies that produce renewable natural gas from food and agriculture waste, biofuels from waste wood, and liquified natural gas.
- The clean energy fund will provide debt financing for renewable projects across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and has already made three investments for a total of €236 million.
- CIP held the first closing of its flagship fund CI V at €5.6 billion earlier this year.
Big picture: Climate investors are funneling money into global solar, wind and battery projects as utilities and energy companies strive to hit net-zero goals and regulations.
- Investors are increasingly creating private credit funds to offer loans for clean energy projects.