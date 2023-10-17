Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of The Berkeley Space Center. Image: Courtesy of SKS Partners

Cutting edge technologies built for exploring and living in space could find real-life applications back on a warming planet Earth.

Why it matters: An unprecedented amount of money has gone into private space-tech companies in recent years, and innovations from those investments could help address the climate crisis.

Driving the news: UC Berkeley, NASA and developer SKS Partners revealed plans for a $2 billion space-tech innovation hub, called the Berkeley Space Center, at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif., on Monday.

Details: Construction on the sprawling 36-acre hub, which will create 6,000 R&D jobs, could be underway as early as 2026.

The initiative seeks to commercialize technologies across sectors like aerospace, advanced super computing and astrobiology attached to UC Berkeley and NASA, says Darek DeFreece, executive director of the Moffett Field Project.

Big picture: Space tech used for living, exploring and reaching space could aid the climate crisis on this planet.