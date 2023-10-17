Investment in space tech could help combat climate
Cutting edge technologies built for exploring and living in space could find real-life applications back on a warming planet Earth.
Why it matters: An unprecedented amount of money has gone into private space-tech companies in recent years, and innovations from those investments could help address the climate crisis.
Driving the news: UC Berkeley, NASA and developer SKS Partners revealed plans for a $2 billion space-tech innovation hub, called the Berkeley Space Center, at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View, Calif., on Monday.
Details: Construction on the sprawling 36-acre hub, which will create 6,000 R&D jobs, could be underway as early as 2026.
- The initiative seeks to commercialize technologies across sectors like aerospace, advanced super computing and astrobiology attached to UC Berkeley and NASA, says Darek DeFreece, executive director of the Moffett Field Project.
Big picture: Space tech used for living, exploring and reaching space could aid the climate crisis on this planet.
- Astrobiology, the study of life beyond Earth, looks at how plants and humans can survive on the Moon or Mars. We can also use that technology to look at how to alter plants to survive in a warming climate, says DeFreece.
- At UC Berkeley's Center for Utilization of Biological Engineering in Space (CUBES), researchers are looking at ways that humans can live in a closed circular space center and developing water recycling technologies and tools for the biomanufacturing of fuel, food or materials. These are all technologies that could be used for societies trying to adapt to climate change.
- UC Berkeley also has ongoing research around next-generation batteries, some of which could power eVTOLs (electric vehicle take-off and landing aircraft) for urban air mobility and help displace fossil-fuel-powered aviation.
- Next-generation satellite tech is already playing a key role in monitoring activities and climate systems on Earth.