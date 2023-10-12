Share on email (opens in new window)

Private equity firm Northleaf this morning announced that it's agreed to invest $200 million to acquire a controlling stake in EVPassport.

Why it matters: That's a sizable bet on a semi-public EV charging network.

How it works: EVPassport installs and operates EV chargers at stores, hotels, parking garages, offices, and similar properties.

The chargers may be private or public. That's different than strictly public networks like the one run by Electrify America, which can more closely resemble gas stations in its approach.

Of note: Electrify America in 2020 launched Electrify Commercial, targeting businesses looking to host their own branded EV chargers.

Context: EVPassport previously raised $13 million, a spokesperson tells Axios. The company is based in Los Angeles.