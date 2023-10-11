Share on email (opens in new window)

Carbon offset startup Cnaught emerged from stealth with a $2.25 million round, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The voluntary carbon offset market has been growing dramatically, but it's also been mired in controversy over offsets that don't actually avoid emissions.

Details: Cnaught, founded in 2022, said the pre-seed round was led by Greycroft and included Australian VCs Carthona Capital and Long Run Capital.

Cnaught CEO and co-founder Mark Chen described Cnaught as a "robo advisor for carbon offsets" that can help its customers buy carbon credits with more transparency and more easily. Customers include web privacy company DuckDuckGo, home builders Homebound and ridesharing company Hitch.

Right now there's zero guidance in this space, said Chen, who was previously Chief Operating Officer with voice analytics company Rev.

The startup says over the past year it's retired more than 10,000 tonnes of carbon credits on behalf of dozens of customers.

Big picture: The market for voluntary carbon offsets is being pushed by companies setting net zero goals, as well as emerging carbon disclosure laws.