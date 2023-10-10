Share on email (opens in new window)

Driven by net-zero goals and emerging regulation, companies are searching for new sources of low-carbon aluminum and coming up short.

Why it matters: Demand for aluminum is expected to grow significantly as a key ingredient in climate technologies like EVs, wind turbines and solar panels.

Driving the news: A group of company leaders from the auto, energy and beverage sectors recently sent a letter to Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm asking for funds from the Inflation Reduction Act to prioritize domestic decarbonized aluminum production.

Companies like Ford, GM, PepsiCo, SunPower and Sierra Nevada Brewing Company signed the letter.

These big aluminum buyers "need a reliable supply of domestic aluminum, and they would like it to be low or zero carbon in the coming years," Annie Sartor, aluminum campaign director for advocacy group Industrious Labs, told Axios.

China is the world's largest and dirtiest producer of coal-powered aluminum.

Aluminum is responsible for 2% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Zoom in: The U.S. produces a fraction of the world's aluminum (called primary aluminum) and a lot of what's known as secondary aluminum (recycled aluminum).

Overall U.S. aluminum production is in decline, and there's only a handful of aluminum smelters left in the U.S.

As a result, the aluminum buyers say that low-carbon American-made aluminum is difficult to find.

"When we've looked for suppliers, we haven't found any that we could work with where the cost wasn't unsustainable," says Will Giese, senior director of government affairs for The Solaray Corporation, which makes solar thermal heating gear, among other solar products.

Big picture: Aluminum production is energy intensive and its carbon footprint is largely based on how much clean energy the local grid is using.

Because it's so energy intensive and runs 24/7, hydropower currently is the greenest way to power aluminum. But clean-grid options like solar and wind paired with long-duration energy storage, or even new nuclear technologies, could be used.

The good news is that cleaning up the grid is the trend that's having the most success in the energy transition, and has seen the largest cost reductions in the U.S. and globally.

As Sartor describes it: "It's very solvable."

What's next: Greener aluminum-smelting technologies could also help decarbonize the sector.