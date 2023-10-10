Exclusive: Ara acquires EV magnet supplier from Apollo

Private equity firm Ara Partners has acquired magnetic materials maker Vacuumschmelze from Apollo Global Management.

Why it matters: Vacuumschmelze is the only Western supplier of rare earth permanent magnets, vital components for a range of products including EVs, solar panel inverters, wind turbines, and defense weapons.

Of note: VAC produces over $500 million in annual revenue, Ara partner Tuan Tran tells Axios. The German manufacturer has plants in Slovakia, Finland, China, and Malaysia.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Context: China controls the vast majority of the rare earths supply chain, including for so-called permanent magnets, which are used to make motors that are more efficient and more powerful than conventional designs.

The U.S. for years has sought to bolster its domestic supply of such minerals and metals, which are used in wide variety of electronics and military equipment.

Incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act that tie lucrative subsidies to materials sourced from the U.S. or close allies has further fueled that effort, especially among U.S. automakers whose EVs sales rise and fall with such measures.

Zoom in: "What is unique about our value proposition to the OEMs is that everything from the raw materials through the alloys through the metal-making through the alloy production is going to be 100% sourced outside of China," Ara's Tran says, referring to automakers.

What's next: VAC struck a deal earlier this year with General Motors to build a facility in North America to manufacture permanent magnets.