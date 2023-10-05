Share on email (opens in new window)

Vibrant Planet, the wildfire prediction and mitigation startup founded by former Netflix executives, closed a $15 million Series A last week, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Large landowners and wildland firefighting services are searching for any solution to worsening wildfires.

How it works: Vibrant Planet provides sensor data and analytics for wildfire prevention and mitigation, as well as ecosystem restoration.

It combines forecasts of potential damage with predicted impacts of preventative fires, thinning, or other interventions.

Zoom in: The company's tech is deployed across 7,800-plus square miles, chiefly around the Lake Tahoe area in California.

It's soon expanding to Oregon, and anticipates further moves to Colorado, Idaho, and New Mexico.

Of note: Vibrant Planet recently received a Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement, essentially minting it as an approved vendor for sprawling land owners like the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management, and Department of Defense.

State of play: The round comes amid a surge of dealmaking in wildfire tech, driving more than $400 million in investment through the first half of 2023.

Vibrant Planet was itself among those deals. The Truckee, California-based company acquired analysis firm Pyrologix in June.

The latest: The startup's Series A was led by the Ecosystem Integrity Fund. The all-equity round closed Sept. 28.

Microsoft's Climate Innovation Fund, Citi Ventures, Day One Ventures, SIG Climate, and Globivest joined.

What they're saying: "It was tough," CEO Allison Wolff, former chief marketing officer at Netflix, says of the raise. "We are in a complex market. Land management is not a gimme."